NAIROBI, April 20 Kenya's KCB Group has been appointed to manage Chase Bank and could buy a majority stake in the closed lender whose branches will reopen next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement that an understanding had been reached with KCB on "modalities to reopen Chase Bank Ltd in the next few days and the eventual acquisition of a majority stake in the bank." It said KCB would carry out due diligence to inform its decision on taking a stake.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference he had received nine indications of interest in the mid-sized lender that was put into receivership this month.

