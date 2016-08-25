BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
NAIROBI Aug 25 Kenya's decision to put a ceiling on the amount of interest banks can charge their borrowers may exclude small borrowers from accessing loans and further curb already sluggish private sector credit growth, a senior IMF official said on Thursday.
Armando Morales, the International Monetary Fund's representative in Kenya, said small firms and individuals could be deemed too risky by banks, whose lending rate will be capped at 400 basis points above the Central Bank rate, now at 10.5 percent.
"For them narrowing the spread, it will make it less attractive for banks to continue lending to them at the same pace," he said.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.