UPDATE 1-Activist Elliott says BHP should reconsider overhaul plan
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)
NAIROBI, April 11 Kenya's KCB Group, the country's biggest lender by assets, said on Monday it was open to consolidation but declined to make a specific comment on whether it was pursuing mid-sized lender Chase Bank, which was put into receivership last week.
"KCB is open to the potential consolidation in the market but nothing specific has been pinned down," KCB said in a statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Australian government confirms 'national interest' test (Adds investor quotes, bullet points, share price)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's main opposition party has asked the Speaker of parliament to postpone a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma until the Constitutional Court rules on whether the vote can be taken through a secret ballot.