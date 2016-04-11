NAIROBI, April 11 Kenya's KCB Group, the country's biggest lender by assets, said on Monday it was open to consolidation but declined to make a specific comment on whether it was pursuing mid-sized lender Chase Bank, which was put into receivership last week.

"KCB is open to the potential consolidation in the market but nothing specific has been pinned down," KCB said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)