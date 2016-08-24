* Commercial rates capped at four percentage points above
CBR
* President says banks failed to honour promises to cut
rates
* Says still committed to free markets despite move
(Adds comment from the Kenya Bankers Association)
By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Aug 24 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
signed into law on Wednesday a bill capping commercial bank
lending rates, saying banks had in the past reneged on pledges
to lower their rates when parliament tried to introduce caps.
Parliament passed changes to the banking law to cap
commercial interest rates at 400 basis points above the central
bank's policy rate, now 10.5 percent. The changes had since been
awaiting presidential approval.
Businesses in the East African country have complained that
high commercial lending rates, which average 18 percent or more,
hobble corporate investment. Individuals say the high rates put
borrowing out of reach of many.
In a statement, Kenyatta said lenders had one of the highest
returns-on-equity in Africa, in spite of Kenya having one of the
most efficient and effective financial markets on the continent.
"Banks need to do more to reduce the cost of credit and
ensure that the benefits of the vibrant financial sector are
also felt by their customers," the president, who faces
re-election next August, said.
He sought to re-assure investors that the government was not
going back on its economic policies.
"We also reiterate our commitment to free market policies in
driving sustainable economic growth, to which we owe much of our
success," the president said in the statement.
The Treasury and the central bank had opposed caps,
promising to use other measures and to work closely with banks
to lower rates, adding they feared placing a ceiling on
commercial rates could cause banks to restrict
lending.
The government would monitor the impact of the new law on
access to credit and the potential emergence of unregulated,
exploitative lenders, as it implements the law, Kenyatta said.
The central bank said it would not comment on the signing of
the amendment act, while the bank industry body said it would
comply and kept its criticism of the cap.
"There is little evidence from other countries that such
interventions have helped the majority of citizens," the Kenya
Bankers Association said.
Chief executives of commercial banks who fail to comply
would face a fine of 1 million shillings ($10,000), a year in
jail, or both.
The amended law, which becomes effective immediately, also
sets a minimum interest rate for bank deposits of 70 percent of
the central bank's benchmark rate.
Kenyatta noted it was the third time parliament had tried to
reduce interest rates and that banks had twice promised to lower
rates, before reneging.
There was immediate reaction of Kenyan shares and the
currency to the move to cap rates.
