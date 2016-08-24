* Commercial rates capped at four percentage points above CBR

* President says banks failed to honour promises to cut rates

* Says still committed to free markets despite move (Adds comment from the Kenya Bankers Association)

By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Aug 24 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law on Wednesday a bill capping commercial bank lending rates, saying banks had in the past reneged on pledges to lower their rates when parliament tried to introduce caps.

Parliament passed changes to the banking law to cap commercial interest rates at 400 basis points above the central bank's policy rate, now 10.5 percent. The changes had since been awaiting presidential approval.

Businesses in the East African country have complained that high commercial lending rates, which average 18 percent or more, hobble corporate investment. Individuals say the high rates put borrowing out of reach of many.

In a statement, Kenyatta said lenders had one of the highest returns-on-equity in Africa, in spite of Kenya having one of the most efficient and effective financial markets on the continent.

"Banks need to do more to reduce the cost of credit and ensure that the benefits of the vibrant financial sector are also felt by their customers," the president, who faces re-election next August, said.

He sought to re-assure investors that the government was not going back on its economic policies.

"We also reiterate our commitment to free market policies in driving sustainable economic growth, to which we owe much of our success," the president said in the statement.

The Treasury and the central bank had opposed caps, promising to use other measures and to work closely with banks to lower rates, adding they feared placing a ceiling on commercial rates could cause banks to restrict lending.

The government would monitor the impact of the new law on access to credit and the potential emergence of unregulated, exploitative lenders, as it implements the law, Kenyatta said.

The central bank said it would not comment on the signing of the amendment act, while the bank industry body said it would comply and kept its criticism of the cap.

"There is little evidence from other countries that such interventions have helped the majority of citizens," the Kenya Bankers Association said.

Chief executives of commercial banks who fail to comply would face a fine of 1 million shillings ($10,000), a year in jail, or both.

The amended law, which becomes effective immediately, also sets a minimum interest rate for bank deposits of 70 percent of the central bank's benchmark rate.

Kenyatta noted it was the third time parliament had tried to reduce interest rates and that banks had twice promised to lower rates, before reneging.

There was immediate reaction of Kenyan shares and the currency to the move to cap rates. (Editing by Richard Balmforth)