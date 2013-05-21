By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI May 21 Banks in Kenya are making a
long-awaited effort to share information about which borrowers
are reliable, a move that should make it easier for sound
businesses to get cheaper loans.
The initiative will extend information shared by banks to
include borrowers who repay on time rather than only data on
defaulters, a Kenyan credit bureau said on Tuesday.
Expanding the use of credit scoring should help small and
medium-sized businesses which have long grumbled at the hefty
premium that commercial banks charge them.
Kenya's biggest firms can borrow at levels close to the
central bank's benchmark lending rate, now at 8.5 percent, but
smaller firms can pay 10 percentage points more, a level they
say deters investment and hurts their ability to create jobs.
Policymakers are relying on small and medium-sized
enterprises to help meet a target of lifting 10 million of
Kenya's more than 40 million people out of poverty by 2017.
"Negotiating access to credit on better terms is what will
spur the development of SMEs," said Ragnar Gudmundsson, resident
representative of the International Monetary Fund in Nairobi.
Wachira Ndege, chief executive of credit bureau Transunion,
said: "What has mainly been shared is negative data, that is
non-performing (loans). Now we are entering the second phase
which is sharing of positive data."
This should make it "easier to reward good payers with lower
interest rates," he said, although it might take 12 months or so
for the mechanism to become widely used.
A peaceful presidential election in March, without the
violence that followed a vote five years ago, has already made
lenders less wary.
"We are coming out of an era where there was quite a bit of
volatility. So those spreads at 10 percent (over the central
bank rate) are possibly at the peak," said Habil Olaka, head of
the Kenya Bankers Association. He told Reuters the spread for
most firms could fall to eight percentage points or less by the
year-end.
The IMF's Gudmundsson said that alongside credit scoring for
good clients, more competition between banks and strengthening
the judiciary to make it cheaper to recover collateral from
defaulters would all help businesses.
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair/Ruth
Pitchford)