NAIROBI Aug 7 Barclays Bank of Kenya
increased its income faster than costs in the first-half of this
year to post an 18 percent jump in pretax profit to 6.3 billion
shillings ($75.00 million), its managing director said on
Tuesday.
Adan Mohamed, the managing director of east and west Africa
for the bank that is controlled by Barclays Plc said
the bank's income grew at a rate of 10 percent, well below the
increase in costs of 3 percent, leading to the earnings growth.
The board recommended an interim dividend of 0.30 shillings
per share, 50 percent up from the year ago period.
($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)