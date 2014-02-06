BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
NAIROBI Feb 6 Barclays Bank of Kenya reported on Thursday a 14 percent drop in its pretax profit to 11.13 billion shillings ($129 million) for 2013, while total income last year rose 2 percent to 27.92 billion shillings.
Chief Financial Officer Yusuf Omari said total expenses rose 9 percent in the period and loan loss provisions were eight times higher. The dividend was cut to 0.70 shillings from 1 shilling to build capital in line with new regulations, he said.
($1 = 86.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Drazen Jorgic)
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.