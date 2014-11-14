NAIROBI Nov 14 Barclays Bank of Kenya's net profits rose 11 percent to 6.2 billion shillings ($69 million) in nine months to September, driven mainly by an increase in its interest income, the bank said on Friday.

Total interest income grew 8 percent to 17 billion shillings, while the bank's total assets also increased by 8 percent to 219 billion shillings, the bank said.

(1 US dollar = 89.8500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Drazen Jorgic)