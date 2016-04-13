NAIROBI, April 13 An increase in bad Kenyan bank
loans should not cause panic as it comes after several years of
fast lending growth, the chief executive of Barclays Kenya
said on Wednesday.
The rise in bad debts over the past year has fuelled
concerns about the stability of the country's 43 lender after
the central bank had to take control of a third in nine months
last week.
Central bank data showed gross non-performing loans with the
east African nation's banks rose to 6.8 percent of the total in
the year to February from 5.7 percent last year.
Barclays Kenya Chief Executive Jeremy Awori said annual
lending growth in the sector had been running at above 20
percent in recent years, meaning the quality of some loans could
have dropped.
"It is cyclical ... We shouldn't have a sense of paranoia
and panic about non-performing loans increasing ," the chief of
Kenya's fifth-largest lender told reporters.
"Non-performing loans will rise but if a bank is well run it
will take care and make sure it is still viable in terms of
operations," Awori said.
Last week, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge, who has
put in place more stringent reporting requirements for banks
since being appointed in June, said there were no "systemic
problems" in the sector.
The governor also promised the regulator would offer
liquidity to any lender that finds itself falling short through
no fault of its own, helping to restore calm among worried
depositors and investors.
"The efforts made by the central bank and the Treasury to
provide more stability after the announcements that came through
I think are very welcome," said Awori.
Barclays Kenya, part of the Barclays Africa group,
has itself been fairly conservative in recent years, growing at
a slower pace than its peers.
Loans grew 16 percent last year, below an industry average
of 18 percent, and Awori said the conservative policy was in
recognition that rapid growth can sometimes have undesired
results such as higher bad debts.
The bank's ratio of gross non-performing loans to total
loans stood at 3.6 percent in December, well below the industry
trend.
"You cannot defy gravity forever. If you think you can, at
some point it will come to roost and that is now happening,"
Awori said.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Clarke)