* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
NAIROBI Nov 16 Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Wednesday its pretax profit fell 4.4 percent in the first nine months of this year to 8.7 billion shillings ($86 million).
The lender said its total operating expenses rose to 15.7 billion shillings, from 12.6 billion shillings a year earlier, as provisions for bad debts surged.
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.