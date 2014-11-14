* 9mo net up 11 percent to 6.2 billion shillings

* Total interest income up 8 percent to 17 billion (Adds MD quote, background)

NAIROBI Nov 14 Barclays Bank of Kenya's net profit rose 11 percent to 6.2 billion shillings ($69 million) in the nine months through September, driven mainly by an increase in customer loans and net interest income, the bank said on Friday.

Total interest income grew 8 percent to 17 billion shillings, while the bank's total assets also increased by 8 percent to 219 billion, the bank said.

Managing Director Jeremy Awori said the bank's focus in the coming year would be on accelerating growth.

"Based on these numbers and the sound fundamentals which we continue to deliver, we are confident that our plan to become one of Kenya's top three banks by revenue by 2016 is on track," he said in a statement.

In August, Barclays Bank of Kenya, controlled by Britain's Barclays Plc, reported a 12 percent jump in first-half pretax profit and said it planned to start a mortgage finance division to tap rising housing demand.

The bank launched an investment banking division in the first half of the year and was lead arranger in June for Kenya's first sovereign bond issue, worth $2 billion. (1 US dollar = 89.8500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)