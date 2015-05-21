BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NAIROBI May 21 Barclays Bank Kenya said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first quarter rose 10 percent to 3.12 billion Kenyan shillings ($32 million), helped by an increase in interest income.
Net interest income, or total interest minus interest expenses, rose to 5.14 billion shillings from 4.76 billion a year before, spurred on by higher lending to customers.
Barclays Kenya, a unit of Barclays Plc, said its net loans and advances to customers rose to 125.3 billion shillings from 116.78 billion.
Earnings per share rose to 0.39 shillings from 0.36 shillings. ($1 = 97.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.