NAIROBI May 21 Barclays Bank Kenya said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first quarter rose 10 percent to 3.12 billion Kenyan shillings ($32 million), helped by an increase in interest income.

Net interest income, or total interest minus interest expenses, rose to 5.14 billion shillings from 4.76 billion a year before, spurred on by higher lending to customers.

Barclays Kenya, a unit of Barclays Plc, said its net loans and advances to customers rose to 125.3 billion shillings from 116.78 billion.

Earnings per share rose to 0.39 shillings from 0.36 shillings. ($1 = 97.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)