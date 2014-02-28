Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
NAIROBI Feb 28 British American Tobacco Kenya reported on Friday a jump of 15 percent in 2013 pretax profits, to 5.5 billion shillings ($63.69 million), boosted by increased export volumes and higher prices on domestic sales.
The firm, East Africa's biggest cigarette maker that is majority owned by British-based group BAT Plc, raised its final dividend to a company record of 37 shillings a share for the year, up from 32.50 shillings in 2012.
Earnings per share rose to 37.24 shillings from 32.71 shillings last year, BAT Kenya said in a statement, adding that gains had been made in the fight against counterfeit cigarettes.
Gross revenues climbed 5 percent to 31.9 billion shillings.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling