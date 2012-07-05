NAIROBI, July 5 British American Tobacco Kenya
posted a 21 percent rise in its pretax profit for the
first half of this year to 2 billion shillings ($23.67 million),
although its revenue was flat, it said on Thursday.
The cigarette maker, whose shares gained 2.7 percent this
week in anticipation of strong results, maintained its interim
dividend at 3.50 shillings per share.
"Operating profit increased by 24 percent due to the
improved domestic and export revenues coupled with a lower
overhead cost base," it said in a statement.
Lower demand for semi-processed leaf offset gains in the
sale of cigarettes, it said.
BAT Kenya is a unit of London-listed British American
Tobacco.
($1 = 84.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Jon
Loades-Carter)