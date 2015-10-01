NAIROBI Oct 1 East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said on Thursday it had concluded the sale of one its subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries, to South Africa's Consol Glass Africa Proprietary.

EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo, said in April it planned to sell the bottle-making subsidiary subject to the approval of the regulator, the Competition Authority of Kenya, and its shareholders.

EABL did not disclose the sale price.

