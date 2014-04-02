NAIROBI, April 2 The yield on Kenya's 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills were little changed at Wednesday's auction, results issued by the central bank showed.

The yield on 182-day bills was 9.870 percent compared with 9.871 percent last week, while the yield on 364-day bills was 10.315 percent compared to 10.317 percent a week ago.

The central bank offered bills worth 6 billion shillings ($69.5 million) and received bids worth a total of 4.65 billion shillings. The bank accepted bids worth 4.31 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day shillings worth a total of 9 billion shillings.

($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)