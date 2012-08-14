NAIROBI Aug 14 Profits at Kenyan industrial gas
supplier BOC Gases were up 57 percent at 118.4 million
shillings ($1.4 million) beofre tax in the first six months of
the year, helped by increased sales and steady input costs, it
said on Tuesday.
BOC Gases, an affiliate of Germany's Linde, said
revenue was up 17 percent at 647.3 million shillings.
"The board expects that the stable macroeconomic environment
enjoyed in the first half of the year will continue in the
second half. Should this be realised, the positive trading
results of the company will be maintained for the full year,"
the company said in a statement.
Its earnings per share also rose 57 percent to 4.24
shillings, and it declared an interim dividend per share of 2
shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year.
($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Greg Mahlich)