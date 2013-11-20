NAIROBI Nov 20 The weighted average yield on Kenyan five-year Treasury bonds rose to 11.952 percent at an over-subscribed auction on Wednesday from 11.305 percent at a previous sale, the central bank said.

The central bank said it received bids worth a total 21.4 billion shillings ($247.69 million) for the 10 billion shillings on offer, and accepted a total of 14.9 billion. ($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough)