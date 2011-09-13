NAIROBI, Sept 13 Kenya will auction next week a two year Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings ($104.74 million) at an annual coupon rate of 10.50 pct, its central bank said on Tuesday.

A prospectus issued by the Central Bank of Kenya said the raised funds would go towards budgetary support. The bond is on sale until Sept. 20 and will be sold the following day.

The redemption date was set for 23 September, 2013, the bank said.

At its last primary auction in July, the average redemption yield for the two-year government paper rose to 12.684 percent from 12.442 percent previously.

