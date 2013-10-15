NAIROBI Oct 15 Kenya managed to raise all the
16 billion shillings it was seeking to raise through a 12-year
infrastructure bond tap sale in October, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
The bank said it had accepted all 15.99 billion shillings
($188.12 million) at an average price of 94.155 shillings.
It had re-offered the bond to raise 16 billion shillings in
three tranches between October, November and December at a fixed
interest rate of 12.363 percent.
The bank said it had closed the tap sale after it raised the
required amount.
($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)