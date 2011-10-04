NAIROBI Oct 4 Kenya will reopen a two-year
Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings ($98.7
million) at an annual coupon rate of 10.5 pct, after the paper
was heavily undersubscribed two weeks ago after attracting high
yields, traders said on Tuesday.
Sales for the two-year Treasury bill will begin on
Wednesday, while the auction will be on Oct. 25.
Yield on the two-year paper jumped to 13.897 percent from
12.684 percent at the previous auction. Kenya's central bank
received bids worth 4.4 billion shillings, a 43 percent
subscription rate.
($1 = 101.250 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)