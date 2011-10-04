NAIROBI Oct 4 Kenya will reopen a two-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings ($98.7 million) at an annual coupon rate of 10.5 pct, after the paper was heavily undersubscribed two weeks ago after attracting high yields, traders said on Tuesday.

Sales for the two-year Treasury bill will begin on Wednesday, while the auction will be on Oct. 25.

Yield on the two-year paper jumped to 13.897 percent from 12.684 percent at the previous auction. Kenya's central bank received bids worth 4.4 billion shillings, a 43 percent subscription rate. ($1 = 101.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)