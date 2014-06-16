LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, will raise a total of US$2bn through an offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a lead.

The final size of each bond, however, has yet to be decided, though the final yield on each note is set.

The five-year tranche will yield 5.875% compared with guidance of 6% area and initial price thoughts of low 6%.

The 10-year bond will yield 6.875% compared with guidance of 7% area and initial price thoughts of low 7%.

Pricing will be later on Monday. Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)