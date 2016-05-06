NAIROBI May 6 Kenya is offering a nine-year bond to fund infrastructure projects and a two-year Treasury bond for budgetary support in May, worth a total 30 billion shillings ($299.40 million), the central bank said in a statement.

The bank will receive bids until May 17 and the auction will be held on May 18, it said.

The central bank initially released a statement on Friday morning announcing the sale, but then requested its withdrawal saying it had been issued in error before receiving regulatory approval. An official said approval had now been secured.

($1 = 100.2000 Kenyan shillings)