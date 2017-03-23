* M-Akiba bond can be bought via phone without bank account
* Kenya looking to tap new investors to fund big projects
* Many people in East African nation don't have bank account
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 23 Kenya began selling a
government bond exclusively via mobile phones on Thursday, a
world first aimed at expanding the pool of investors in a
country that needs money for infrastructure projects and where
many people don't have a bank account.
The three-year bond, called M-Akiba, can be bought by phone
users without any need for a bank account. The issue is likely
to be monitored by treasuries in other emerging economies, most
of which would like to broaden sources of borrowing beyond banks
and other financial institutions.
The government made a limited offer of 150 million shillings
($1.5 million) on Thursday to test the system before a bigger
offer of 4.85 billion shillings planned for June. A large screen
in the main boardroom of the treasury in downtown Nairobi showed
about 200 investors had put in about 600,000 shillings within an
hour of the start of the sale.
Kenya has borrowed heavily in the past four years to fund an
ambitious development programme, including new roads and a new
coast-capital railway, and the government wants to raise more
cash. But few ordinary Kenyans bought government bonds, scared
off by the minimum investment of 50,000 shillings and the need
for a commercial bank account.
Investors can buy the bond for as little as 3,000 shillings,
earning a tax-free interest of 10 percent. They will be able to
trade it on the secondary market.
"The sale of government bonds in very small amounts through
the mobile phone with no need of a bank account is a first in
the world," said Mehnaz Safavian, the lead financial sector
specialist at the World Bank's Kenya office.
MILLIONS OF MOBILE USERS
Only 38 percent of adults have a bank account in the country
of 44 million people, compared with 77 percent in South Africa,
according to FSD Kenya, a U.K.-funded development programme
working to expand access to financial services.
But there were 38.5 million mobile phone subscriptions as of
last September, Kenya's telecoms regulator said, and Finance
Minister Henry Rotich said they were all potential investors
that could reduce government dependence on outside financing.
The new bond will be offered on the mobile financial service
M-Pesa and similar services that allow users who don't have bank
accounts to pay bills and move money via phones. Both bond
purchases and coupon payments will be made through phones.
It represents a further expansion by telecoms operators into
areas that have traditionally been the province of banks.
Safaricom, which started M-Pesa in 2007, now also
offers savings, lending and insurance products.
Rotich said the 10 percent interest rate offered by M-Akiba,
higher than 7 percent for bank deposits, could drive demand.
Analysts said the new bond would help the government secure
cheaper long-term financing.
"It should allow the authorities to tap into informal
savings pools," said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at
Standard Chartered in London.
Patrick Njoroge, the central bank governor, said it could
also boost Kenya's national savings rate, one of the lowest in
the world at 12 percent of GDP.
"This is a product that will dramatically improve the
savings culture of our people," he said.
($1 = 102.8000 Kenyan shillings)
