LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Kenya will seek to raise a further
US$750m through the re-opening of its two Eurobonds due June
2019 and June 2024.
The sovereign has set final guidance of 5.00-5.10% for a
US$250m tap of its 2019 bonds, which has US$500m outstanding.
It has also set final guidance of 5.90-6.00% for a US$500m
tap of its 2024 notes, which has US$1.5bn outstanding. Both
notes will price in range.
The combined order book is US$3.25bn, skewed to the 10-year
note.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kenya began marketing the five-year tap
at 5.25% area, while the 10-year increase was being marketed at
6.125% area.
Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank are running the
deals.
Both taps are expected to be completed on Tuesday. Kenya is
rated B+ stable by Standard & Poor's and B+ stable by Fitch.
