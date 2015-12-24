UPDATE 2-UK builder Galliford ends 1.2 bln pound Bovis takeover attempt
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
NAIROBI Dec 24 Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it had sold 2.38 billion shillings ($23.29 million) worth of a nine-year amortized infrastructure in an extended sale of the paper.
The bank did say what total bids it received, but it had planned to sell up to 16 billion shillings worth of the bond in the tap sale. The bond has an 11 percent coupon and an average yield of 14.753 percent.
The bank said it was selling another tranche of the bond starting on Thursday and ending on Dec.30. ($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Edith Honan)
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.