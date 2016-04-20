NAIROBI, April 20 The weighted average yield of accepted bids on Kenya's five-year Treasury bond rose to 14.334 percent on Wednesday, from 13.947 percent at the last auction in February, the central bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth a total 36.35 billion shillings ($359.90 million) for the 20 billion shillings it had offered. It accepted bids worth 19.55 billion shillings.

($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Elias Biryabarema)