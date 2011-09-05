BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
NAIROBI, Sept 5 Kenya's Finance Ministry has raised its domestic borrowing limit to 70 percent of total public debt to shield the economy from turbulence in foreign debt markets, the Business Daily reported on Monday.
Earlier this year, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta had kept local borrowing broadly flat at 119 billion shillings ($1.26 billion) in the 2011-12 budget, as double-digit inflation caused domestic bond yields to soar. The largest economy in East Africa tended to pursue an equal mix of domestic and external debt to finance its public debt, the newspaper said.
"Taking into account both cost and risk considerations, the need to develop domestic debt markets and the feasibility of implementing the strategy in the medium-term, the 2011 medium term strategy proposes a 70 percent net domestic financing and 30 percent external financing," the newspaper cited the document signed by Kenyatta as saying.
Kenyatta said in June external financing by multilateral lenders such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as bilateral donors, would contribute 117 billion shillings to the budget, roughly half of its planned receipts.
Yields on Kenya's shorter-dated Treasury bonds are expected to ease after the central bank's revision of overnight borrowing rules caused interbank and central bank discount window rates to plummet.
The 30-year bond is trading at around 15 percent on the secondary market, while five-year paper is trading at 13.85 percent and the two-year bond at 13.50 percent.
Plans to issue a debut $500 million Eurobond have been on the table since 2007 but have been postponed several times.
The IMF said early this year that the best time for Kenya to raise funds in the sovereign debt market would be in the 2012/2014 fiscal year after various political and economic reforms at home have taken root. ($1 = 94.125 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni