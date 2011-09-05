NAIROBI, Sept 5 Kenya's Finance Ministry has raised its domestic borrowing limit to 70 percent of total public debt to shield the economy from turbulence in foreign debt markets, the Business Daily reported on Monday.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta had kept local borrowing broadly flat at 119 billion shillings ($1.26 billion) in the 2011-12 budget, as double-digit inflation caused domestic bond yields to soar. The largest economy in East Africa tended to pursue an equal mix of domestic and external debt to finance its public debt, the newspaper said.

"Taking into account both cost and risk considerations, the need to develop domestic debt markets and the feasibility of implementing the strategy in the medium-term, the 2011 medium term strategy proposes a 70 percent net domestic financing and 30 percent external financing," the newspaper cited the document signed by Kenyatta as saying.

Kenyatta said in June external financing by multilateral lenders such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as bilateral donors, would contribute 117 billion shillings to the budget, roughly half of its planned receipts.

Yields on Kenya's shorter-dated Treasury bonds are expected to ease after the central bank's revision of overnight borrowing rules caused interbank and central bank discount window rates to plummet.

The 30-year bond is trading at around 15 percent on the secondary market, while five-year paper is trading at 13.85 percent and the two-year bond at 13.50 percent.

Plans to issue a debut $500 million Eurobond have been on the table since 2007 but have been postponed several times.

The IMF said early this year that the best time for Kenya to raise funds in the sovereign debt market would be in the 2012/2014 fiscal year after various political and economic reforms at home have taken root. ($1 = 94.125 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)