NAIROBI Nov 1 The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said on Tuesday it plans to introduce indexes based on those of FTSE Group on its bourse next week, with the aim of establishing exchange-traded funds on the east African bourse.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) comprises a basket of assets, usually the main constituents a major share market index, and can be traded on an exchange, sold short or be bought on margin.

ETFs trade like stocks and allow investors to diversify their risk over a broad spread of assets.

"The new indices will lay the foundation for the creation of ETFs and other index-based products and will further attract enhanced foreign investment in the local market," the NSE said in a statement. It gave no further details on the indexes due to be unveiled at a ceremony next week.

Kenya is pushing to diversify offerings on its capital markets. The region's biggest economy is in the process of setting up a futures market to allow investors to trade in currency, mineral, energy and agriculture derivatives.

At present Kenya's bourse conducts only spot trades.

Last year, South African group Absa Capital said it was in talks with Kenya's capital markets regulator and the Nairobi bourse about listing a gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the NewGold exchange-traded fund .

FTSE Group operates such indexes as the FTSE 100 . It also operates ETFs in countries including the United States, Japan, Germany and China. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)