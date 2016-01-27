NAIROBI Jan 27 Kenya's Nairobi Securities
Exchange has signed up six lenders as clearing banks
for its yet-to-be launched derivatives market, it said on
Wednesday.
The NSE, an entry point for foreign funds keen to tap robust
growth in East African economies, has been planning to start
offering derivatives trading since last year.
The six banks are Barclays Kenya, Co-operative Bank of
Kenya, CFC Stanbic, NIC Bank, Chase Bank and CBA Bank, the NSE
said in a statement.
Its plan to launch a derivatives market, based on underlying
financial instruments such as currencies and equities, has
already received approval from regulator Capital Markets
Authority.
The NSE did not state the exact date of launch for the
derivatives market.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)