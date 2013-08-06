NAIROBI Aug 6 Barclays Bank of Kenya
said peaceful presidential elections and a more stable economic
environment should lead to a better second half, after its
first-half profit was hit by a one-off payment for early
retirement costs.
Although the bank is one of the oldest in the country, it
has seen its earnings grow at a slower pace than its rivals in
recent years, as its model of focusing on wealthier clients was
challenged by home-grown lenders like Equity Bank.
Jeremy Awori, the managing director for the bank that is
controlled by Barclays Plc, said first-half profit fell
to 5.5 billion shillings ($63 million), but would have been flat
for the period at 6.3 billion barring the one-off cost.
"The current macroeconomic environment provides a better
opportunity for growth in the second half," he said, citing the
passage of a peaceful presidential election in March, which is
expected to spur demand for credit.
Demand for loans was curbed in the first half due to
uncertainty surrounding the March 4 polls, after the previous
election in 2007 was marred by violence.
The central bank has maintained its benchmark lending rate
at 8.5 percent since May, pointing to stability of interest
rates following steep drops in the previous ten months.
Barclays Kenya spent 788 million shillings on voluntary
early retirements, while operating costs edged down by a
percentage point, it said in a statement.
It declared an interim dividend of 0.20 shillings per share,
down from 0.30 shillings in the same period last year. Earnings
per share fell to 0.69 shillings from 0.79 shillings.