NAIROBI, Sept 8 Kenyan financial services holding company British-American's shares debuted on the Nairobi Stock Exchange at an average of 8 shillings on Thursday, below its listing price of 9 shillings.

By 0705 GMT, about half an hour into trade, its shares were fluctuating between 6 and 8 shillings, dealers said.

British-American, a holding company for two insurers and an asset manager, failed to muster much interest in last month's initial public offering, as investors bought only 60 percent of the shares.

Analysts had said the negligible presence of foreign investors, usually major drivers of the Nairobi exchange but who accounted for just 0.3 percent of total subscriptions worth 3.52 billion Kenyan shillings ($37.5 million), was due to risk aversion in global markets on the back of the euro zone crisis and sluggish U.S. economy.

The company had been seeking 5.85 billion shillings from the sale of 650 million shares to fund expansion in east Africa and southern Sudan.

($1 = 93.95 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Hulmes)