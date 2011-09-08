NAIROBI, Sept 8 Kenyan financial services
holding company British-American's shares debuted on the Nairobi
Stock Exchange at an average of 8 shillings on Thursday, below
its listing price of 9 shillings.
By 0705 GMT, about half an hour into trade, its shares were
fluctuating between 6 and 8 shillings, dealers said.
British-American, a holding company for two insurers and an
asset manager, failed to muster much interest in last month's
initial public offering, as investors bought only 60 percent of
the shares.
Analysts had said the negligible presence of foreign
investors, usually major drivers of the Nairobi exchange but who
accounted for just 0.3 percent of total subscriptions worth 3.52
billion Kenyan shillings ($37.5 million), was due to risk
aversion in global markets on the back of the euro zone crisis
and sluggish U.S. economy.
The company had been seeking 5.85 billion shillings from the
sale of 650 million shares to fund expansion in east Africa and
southern Sudan.
($1 = 93.95 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by
David Hulmes)