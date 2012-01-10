(Removes incorrect internal reference code with no changes to text)

NAIROBI Jan 10 Kenyan financial services holding company British-American forecasts its 2011 full-year profit will fall by at least 25 percent, on the back of high inflation and volatility of the Kenyan shilling, its board said on Tuesday.

"The board has noted the poor performance... driven by the deteriorating global financial markets, high prevailing inflation and interest rates as well as volatility of the Kenyan currency against hard currencies," the firm said in a statement.

British-American is a holding company for two insurers and an asset manager. It made its debut in the Nairobi Securities Exchange last September and reported a profit in 2010 of 2.87 billion shillings ($33 million) from a loss of 334 million in 2009.

"In relation to the projected earnings for the financial year 2011, such earnings are at least 25 percent lower than the level of earnings in the financial year if 2010," the statement added.

The firm had anticipated a 30-40 percent profit rise in 2011 and expected assets under its management to grow by 73 percent to 30 billion shillings.

The Kenyan shilling is off its record low of 107 in October, while the year on-year inflation rate slowed in December for the first time since October 2010 to 18.93 percent from 19.72 percent the previous month.

The poor performance of the Nairobi bourse's main index the NSE-20, which fell 29 percent in 2011, is to blame for the reduced profitability the firm said, due to erosion of earnings of its listed stocks portfolio. ($1=87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mike Nesbit)