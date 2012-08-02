BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* Reports pretax profit of 1.8 bln shillings
* Sees strong revenue growth in H2
NAIROBI Aug 2 Kenya's British American Investment Co., swung to a profit in the first half of this year on the back of strong revenue growth, and it expects the momentum to continue in the second half, it said on Thursday.
The holding company of an insurance business and an asset manager said it posted a 29 percent growth in revenue from its insurance business to 3.3 billion shillings ($39.15 million).
The asset management business recorded revenue growth of a third to 159 million shillings, the firm said in a statement.
"We expect revenue growth in the second half of the year to continue to be strong," the company said.
British American, which was listed on the bourse last year, made a profit of 1.8 billion shillings from a loss of 109 million shillings in the year ago period, when earnings were hit by lower valuations of its holdings in listed companies.
It said it would grow revenues by continuing to invest in the real estate sector, expand into new geographical markets as well as expanding its branch network in Kenya.
Operations in Juba, the capital of the newly independent state of South Sudan, had already started, British American said. ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme