NAIROBI Dec 9 Kenya will increase spending by 10 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year (July-June) to 1.849 trillion shillings ($20.46 billion), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The Treasury said in a pre-budget presentation the government planned to borrow 141.2 billion shillings from the domestic market to partly plug a predicted budget deficit of 6.8 percent of GDP during the period.

The budget deficit is 7.8 percent in 2014/15, which is being partly funded by the borrowing of 101.7 billion shillings from the local market. ($1 = 90.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)