NAIROBI Dec 9 Kenya will increase spending by
10 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year (July-June) to 1.849
trillion shillings ($20.5 billion), the finance ministry said on
Tuesday.
The Treasury said in a pre-budget presentation the
government planned to borrow 141.2 billion shillings from the
domestic market to partly plug a predicted budget deficit of 6.8
percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
The budget deficit is 7.8 percent in 2014/15, to be partly
funded by borrowing 101.7 billion shillings on the local market.
Net external financing, usually a mix of grants and loans,
would rise to 289.6 billion shillings from 193.3 billion
shillings in 2014/15.
The presentation showed overall government spending rising
to 2.24 trillion shillings in 2017/18. The government expected
to collect 1.16 trillion shillings in taxes in 2015/16, from
1.01 trillion shillings in the current fiscal year.
Kenya borrowed from international capital markets for the
first time this year, raising $2 billion from its maiden
sovereign bond in June, to take some pressure off local markets
and lending rates.
Last week, it raised an extra $750 million through a tap
sale of its debut Eurobond.
The Treasury's presentation predicted the economy would
expand by 7 percent in the 2015/16 financial year, from a
projected 6.1 percent this fiscal year, and 7.1 percent in
2016/17.
Finance Minister Henry Rotich said last week the economy was
projected to grow by 6.5 percent in calendar year 2015, rising
to 7 percent in 2017.
The Treasury expects the economy to grow by 5.3-5.5 percent
this calendar year.
Risks to growth included the effects of insecurity on
tourism and poor rainfall, which could hurt exports and
agricultural production, the finance ministry said.
Bomb and gun attacks by the Somali militant group al Shabaab
have hurt the east African nation's tourism industry, one of the
main sources of hard currency.
($1 = 90.3500 Kenyan shillings)
