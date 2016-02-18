NAIROBI Feb 18 Kenya will cut its planned
domestic borrowing for the 2015/16 (July-June) fiscal year by
about a quarter to 168 billion shillings ($1.65 billion), on the
back of expenditure cuts of 1 percent of GDP, its finance
minister said on Thursday.
The plan, contained in a supplementary budget that is yet to
be approved by the cabinet and the national assembly, will
reduce the budget deficit to just under 7 percent of the gross
domestic product, from the initial target of 8.7 percent, Henry
Rotich told Reuters.
($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)