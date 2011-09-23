* Bank says shilling volatility due to global turmoil

* Says won't take actions undermining confidence

* Shilling weakens after statement

* AfDB lowers growth forecast, says shilling may reach 110

By Yara Bayoumy and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's central bank said it was committed to a market-determined foreign exchange rate only as long as it was supported by fundamentals, in remarks that spooked some observers who feared a retreat from free-market policies.

Central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u on Friday blamed in part the shilling's slide on global market turmoil and vowed not to take actions that undermine confidence, defending policies at a time when the local currency has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year.

The shilling weakened minutes after the announcement to trade at 98.80, highlighting a crisis of confidence in Kenyan policymaking which led market observers to give a gloomy outlook for the shilling, saying it could touch 110 against a strengthening dollar.

Set against a background where frontier and emerging market currencies have taken a beating over concerns the euro zone's debt crisis could tip the world economy into another slowdown, the Kenyan central bank's efforts to prop-up the shilling have floundered.

"The central bank remains committed to a market-determined exchange rate for as long as it is supported by fundamentals," the bank said in a statement, adding it would take action on other factors "outside the normal trading patterns that periodically produce volatility in the foreign exchange market."

Independent economic analyst Aly Khan Satchu said the language raised a red flag.

"To me it signals he's considering some kind of control and that's going to further accelerate the sell-side pressure on the shilling," he told Reuters. "That he's thinking the unthinkable, it's a nightmare."

Kenya's central bank is perceived to have favoured a pro-growth strategy over tackling inflation, even as consumer prices skyrocketed, made worse by the shilling. The governor himself has been criticised for giving confused policy messages.

The central bank has tried several tactics in the past weeks to try and defend the shilling -- first by restricting access to its discount window, then by directly intervening in the market to sell dollars, then by raising interest rates at an emergency meeting -- but none have stemmed the shilling's decline. The currency has lost 23 percent of its value this year.

"These current changes in exchange rate are partly attributed to global financial markets which have continued to deteriorate with major declines in international stock markets," the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

"This is what is being described as the global crisis of confidence and naturally that has caused panic in our market," said the statement, signed by central bank governor

"The bank wishes to reassure the Kenya business community that it will not take any action that will undermine the confidence necessary for investment and growth.

SHILLING MAY REACH 110

In pointed contrast to the central bank's justification, the African Development Bank's (AfDB) country economist, Walter Odero, said external factors were not entirely to blame for the shilling's performance, warning the local currency could touch a lifetime low of 110 to the dollar.

"Reaction from the central bank has been slow simply because they believed it was external forces which was hitting the shilling," country economist Walter Odero told Reuters.

"But they started reacting when they realised that external forces were not slowing down but internal forces were also coming in, for example, the speculating effects," Odero said.

The central bank said it had already taken initial actions to contain inflation and expected an easing in balance of payment pressures in the near future as the need for food imports declined and oil prices stabilised.

On Friday the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars to commercial banks, traders said, lifting the shilling off a record low of 99.12, before later weakening after the bank's statement which came 20 minutes before the market's close.

One trader said the shilling's late slide was driven by the market's disappointment that the central bank had not sold dollars more aggressively, opening to question its resolve to defend the shilling.

"They're coming in almost half-heartedly. They seem to lack the resolve to really drive the shilling up," said one trader who declined to be named.

"In fact, now I am convinced we're going to take out 100 (against the dollar)."

AFDB CUTS FORECAST

But AfDB's Odero said fundamentals were so weak the institution was cutting its growth forecast for east Africa's largest economy to 3.5-4.5 percent from 4.5-5 percent.

"When you have those fundamentals behaving the way they are, then definitely you get a hit on GDP growth," he said.

Last week the monetary authority, which was taken to task by the finance ministry last month over policymaking, bowed to market pressure and raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.0 percent to fight rampant inflation which hit 16.67 percent in August.

Although the bank said at its rate meeting it would continue with a gradual tightening of monetary conditions, talk of intervening with reverse repurchase agreements when necessary to maintain "adequate liquidity", marked a departure from its earlier decision on Aug.9 to stay out of reverse repos.

In a surprise move, it injected 15.28 billion shillings through a reverse repurchase agreement after it said it had suspended the practice on Aug. 9.

Odero, who said interest rates should be raised to 12 percent, expected inflation to hit 20 percent by as early as next month, although the central bank remains committed to bringing inflation down to its target level of 5 percent. (Additional reporting by Richard Lough and Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)