BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
Position: Central Bank Governor
Incumbent: Njuguna Ndung'u
Year of Birth: 1960
Term: Appointed March 2007, re-appointed in February 2011
Key Facts:
-- Ndung'u has restored his macroeconomic management credentials in 2012, effectively propping up the currency and fighting inflation. A Reuters poll ranked him at the bottom of African policymakers in 2011.
-- This poor showing came after inflation soared and the shilling currency slumped against the dollar.
-- The plunge in the shilling and jump in prices caused parliamentarians to attempt to sack him through a censure motion. He survived narrowly.
-- Before that, he had presided over a prolonged monetary easing cycle since 2008, to jump start economic growth after drought, post-election violence and the impact of the global financial crisis.
-- Ndung'u has participated in initiatives aimed at increasing banks' credit to individuals and businesses to fund economic activity and spur growth.
-- He supports the introduction of over-the-counter trading for bonds to deepen the market, which has seen investor appetite surge since 2009 due to automation of trading and issuance of increasingly longer-dated bonds and infrastructure bonds.
-- Under his stewardship, banks have grown, raising their profits and assets every year. He has also backed innovation in the sector, including mobile phone-based money transfer systems, credited with widening access to financial services.
-- He has licensed the first Islamic bank. There are two sharia-compliant banks and an insurance firm in Kenya. Issuance of a sukuk and sharia-compliant Treasury bill is planned.
-- Ndung'u, who holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, was a director of training at think-tank African Economic Research Consortium.
-- His research and teaching work spans macroeconomics, microeconomics, econometrics and poverty reduction. (Writing Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cutler and Louise Ireland)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.