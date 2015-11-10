* Governor promises to improve banking supervision

* Fraud at mid-sized bank rattled market

* Investors seen more confident in govt borrowing plan (Adds comment on falling commercial lending rates)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 10 Tight liquidity in Kenya's money market and central bank intervention have stabilised the shilling and prices, helping ensure sustainable growth, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday.

He also told a senate committee that the central bank would improve banking supervision after mid-sized lender Imperial Bank was taken into receivership last month, rattling investors and the public. The receiver later confirmed substantial fraud at the privately owned bank.

"Price stability will provide the necessary environment for a sustainable growth in the long term," Njoroge said.

In recent weeks, the central bank has used a mixture of shilling mop-up operations and dollar sales to support the weakening currency, which has been hit by global dollar strength, Kenya's widening trade gap and a hefty budget deficit.

"The tight liquidity conditions experienced in September and October have eased, as reflected in the decline in the interbank rates," Njoroge said, adding that the central bank had no plans to start another tightening cycle.

Interbank rates have fallen and yields on Treasury bills tumbled last week after climbing above 20 percent. The shilling, now about 11 percent weaker since the start of the year, has risen off its September lows.

The governor said investors were confident the government was "on top of its borrowing plan ... In that sense there is much more credibility in terms of interest rates remaining where they are".

He said easing government debt rates would help bring commercial bank lending rates down: "We believe that (commercial) interest rates will also come down quite soon. We are not talking months, we are talking weeks, even."

When Imperial Bank was taken into receivership, tight liquidity conditions exacerbated challenges for smaller banks seeking funds, although that issue eased when it became clear that the fraud was not a systemic banking issue.

Njoroge said the central bank would increase the numbers of supervision staff and their skills. He also said reopening Imperial Bank, which the receiver has said is still viable, would boost public confidence, but did not give a timeline.

To avoid a funding squeeze for smaller banks in future, he said the central bank would encourage sharing liquidity in the market, which he said was "lopsided" towards four big banks.

He did not name them, but the biggest Kenyan banks include Kenya Commercial Bank and Equity Bank.

Fraudulent withdrawals and other illegal transactions at Imperial Bank amounted to more than 34 billion shillings ($333 million) over 13 years, the receiver said.

($1 = 102.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans)