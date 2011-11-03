NAIROBI Nov 3 Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it had set a new minimum interest rate on reverse repo agreements and increased scrutiny of its lending to commercial banks in a fresh effort to stabilise the currency and improve clarity and certainty in the market.

Reverse repurchase agreements would from now attract a minimum interest rate equal to its key lending rate and any bank borrowing at its discount window more than twice a week would be scrutinised.

On Tuesday, the regulator raised its benchmark lending rate to 16.50 percent from 11.0 percent previously, a move that was expected to support the troubled shilling and increase appetite for long term bonds.

"Whenever the Central Bank is injecting liquidity through Reverse Repo, the CBR (Central Bank Rate) will be the lowest (floor) acceptable rate," the bank said in a statement.

"Likewise whenever the Bank wishes to withdraw liquidity through a Vertical Repo, the CBR will be the highest (ceiling) rate that it will pay on any bid received," it said, adding that it would continue posting the amount it wished to mop up or inject into the market.

The central bank has been grappling with how to tame inflation and support the battered currency while protecting growth. It has frequently amended its rules on borrowing on its discount window in the past few months in a bid to eliminate speculative trading by commercial banks.

The bank added that going forward, banks borrowing from the overnight window would be charged at the central bank rate, plus an unspecified high penalty.

"Banks making use of this facility more than twice in a week will be scrutinised to establish whether prompt corrective action is required," it said.

The discount window rate stood at 22.5 percent on Nov. 2.

Previously the central bank had used a moving average of interbank lending rates over an unspecified longer period to compute its discount window rate, as opposed to using the previous day's weighted average interbank lending rate. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Richard Lough/Toby Chopra)