South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
NAIROBI, June 5 Kenyan investment firm Centum Ltd posted a 137 percent jump in pretax profit for its year ended March to 3.25 billion shillings ($38.18 million), it said on Wednesday.
The company attributed the jump to an increase in its revenue for the year, which rose to 3.90 billion shillings from 1.27 billion shillings in the previous year.
($1 = 85.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.