NAIROBI, June 5 Kenyan investment firm Centum Ltd posted a 137 percent jump in pretax profit for its year ended March to 3.25 billion shillings ($38.18 million), it said on Wednesday.

The company attributed the jump to an increase in its revenue for the year, which rose to 3.90 billion shillings from 1.27 billion shillings in the previous year.

($1 = 85.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)