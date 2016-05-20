(In third paragraph corrects company name to Centum, not Longhorn)

NAIROBI May 20 Kenya's Centum Investment has doubled its stake in Longhorn Publishers to 60 percent but it does not intend to make a takeover offer of the firm as required by law, it said on Friday.

Centum, which invests in a range of real estate, energy projects, listed and private firms, said it acquired 118.3 million ordinary shares of Longhorn during a just concluded cash call.

Centum said it had applied to regulator Capital Markets Authority to be exempted from making a takeover offer for Longhorn in line with regulations.

Longhorn specialises in publishing text books for schools,

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Susan Thomas)