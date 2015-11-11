NAIROBI Nov 11 Kenya's Centum Investment
Company reported on Wednesday a 75 percent rise in
pre-tax profit at 2.246 billion shillings ($22 million) for the
six months to Sept. 30.
Centum, which invests in listed and private firms and has
been expanding investments in real estate, reported a pre-tax
profit of 1.285 billion shillings in the same period a year
earlier.
Total income surged to 8.384 billion shillings for the first
half from 1.897 billion shillings, Risper Mukoto, managing
director of Centum Capital, a unit of Centum, told an investor
briefing.
