* Posts 75 percent rise in first-half pretax profit
* Net asset value jumps 8.6 pct to 52.1 shillings per share
(Recasts with power plant, adds analyst, NAV, share price)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 11 A consortium including Centum
will start building a 1,000 megawatt coal-fired power
plant in Kenya next month, the investment firm said on Wednesday
as it reported a 75 percent jump in first-half pretax profit.
Centum is the biggest investment company on the Nairobi
bourse with interests in real estate projects, listed firms,
private equity and electricity generating plants, among others.
Chief Executive James Mworia said the consortium, known as
Amu Power, expected to finalise debt financing agreements for
the project with China's ICBC and South Africa's Standard Bank
by early 2016.
"We have the construction contract more or less finalised.
They are ready to roll. We expect to begin work on site in
December, and we expect the contractor to move in from January,"
Joe Mutugu, chief financial officer at Amu Power, said.
The power plant is being built in Kenya's Lamu region, a
coastal area near Somalia that has been hit several times by al
Shabaab Islamist militants.
Centum posted a 8.6 percent jump in net asset value (NAV)
per share to 52.1 shillings ($0.5098) in its first half ended
September, outperforming the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main
NSE-20 Share Index, which was down 20 percent.
"It is not exceptional but growing that much in a market
where there are challenges is not a bad outcome," Standard
Investment Bank research analyst Eric Musau said.
Its shares, which are trading at a 20 percent discount to
the net asset value, jumped 8 percent after the results to 44
shillings.
"We are still looking at the numbers but it certainly looks
like a decent proposition," said Musau.
Pretax profit for the six months soared 75 percent to 2.246
billion shillings ($22 million), helped by a jump in interest
income from its cash deposits.
Interest rates in Kenya surged after the central bank
embarked on a tightening cycle in June. Centum said it increased
its allocation of cash and fixed income to 68 percent of its
marketable securities portfolio from 20 percent in March.
It cut its exposure to equities to a quarter from 70 percent
in March, Mworia said.
Like other frontier assets, Kenyan shares have been
pummelled this year by a flight to safety by investors worried
about a potential rate rise in the United States.
Centum's interest income climbed to 1.350 billion shillings
from 83 million during the period. Total income surged to 8.384
billion shillings from 1.897 billion, said Risper Mukoto,
managing director of Centum Capital, a division of the firm.
($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Edmund Blair
and David Clarke)