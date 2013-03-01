NAIROBI, March 1 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings
posted a 64 percent rise in its pretax profit to 4.59
billion shillings ($53.36 million) last year, maintaining the
trend of banks reaping from the region's fast-growing financial
services sector.
The operator of a bank and a financial services firm, which
is controlled by South Africa's Standard Bank, said its
non-interest income - its share of income separate from lending
like commissions on forex trading - rose to 7.55 billion
shillings from 4.76 billion in the previous period.
It did not provide a reason for the revenue gain. Earnings
per share from continuing operations rose to 9.90 shillings from
5.99 shillings in the year-ago period.
Lenders in the east African nation of 40 million people have
often been sought out by foreign investors because their profits
have stayed ahead of economic growth in recent years.
The banks' growth has been driven by recruitment of new
customers into the financial system as well as growing trade
among the five nation East African Community common market.
($1 = 86.0250 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by James Jukwey)