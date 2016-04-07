NAIROBI, April 7 Kenya's central bank has placed Chase Bank Kenya Ltd into receivership after the mid-tier lender suffered a run on deposits and was unable to meet its obligations, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Thursday.

Auditors earlier flagged concerns over loans worth some 16 billion shillings ($158 million).

Addressing a news briefing, Njoroge said Chase Bank Kenya's shareholders had committed to raising funds and that the problems there were not as bad as that of Imperial Bank, which is also under receivership.

($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, writing by Wendell Roelf; editing by John Stonestreet)