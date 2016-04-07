NAIROBI, April 7 Kenya's central bank has placed
Chase Bank Kenya Ltd into receivership after the mid-tier lender
suffered a run on deposits and was unable to meet its
obligations, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on
Thursday.
Auditors earlier flagged concerns over loans worth some 16
billion shillings ($158 million).
Addressing a news briefing, Njoroge said Chase Bank Kenya's
shareholders had committed to raising funds and that the
problems there were not as bad as that of Imperial Bank, which
is also under receivership.
($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, writing by Wendell Roelf; editing
by John Stonestreet)