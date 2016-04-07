NAIROBI, April 7 Kenya's central bank on Thursday placed Chase Bank Kenya Ltd under receivership for 12 months to protect depositors, creditors and the public.

Chase Bank Ltd experienced liquidity difficulties following inaccurate social media reports and the departure of two directors and was not able to "meet its financial obligations on April 6", the central bank said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)