China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
NAIROBI, April 7 Kenya's central bank on Thursday placed Chase Bank Kenya Ltd under receivership for 12 months to protect depositors, creditors and the public.
Chase Bank Ltd experienced liquidity difficulties following inaccurate social media reports and the departure of two directors and was not able to "meet its financial obligations on April 6", the central bank said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.