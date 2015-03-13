NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's CIC Insurance
posted a 17 percent drop in 2014 pretax profit after claims paid
out increased, and said its South Sudan and Ugandan units could
buoy revenue this year.
The insurer, in which Co-operative Bank is the
main shareholder, said in a statement its pretax profit fell to
1.39 billion shillings from 1.67 billion shillings in 2013.
The claims and policy holders' benefits paid out during the
year rose to 8.64 billion shillings from 6.02 billion shillings.
The insurer said medical claims has risen during the year.
With insurance viewed as a potential growth sector in the
region, because of low penetration rates with less than 5
percent of the population having any form of insurance cover,
CIC has embarked on expansion in neighbouring states.
"Our operations in South Sudan and Uganda have started off
very well and we expect then to contribute to the group's
revenue growth and profitability," the insurer said.
CIC also said its nascent operations in Malawi would start
later in the year.
The firm's investment income for 2014 rose to 1.05 billion
shillings from 722.5 million shillings a year before, but could
not counter the effect of the claims payouts on its profits.
Earnings per share fell to 0.43 shillings from 0.60
shillings in 2013, the firm said.
The insurer said it will pay a dividend of 0.10 shillings
per share, unchanged from the previous year.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)