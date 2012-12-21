MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 21 Raiders killed villagers
and burnt homes in an early morning attack in Kenya's volatile
coastal Tana Delta region that left 28 people dead, police said
on Friday.
They said the raid appeared to have been a revenge attack
following clashes between farmers from the Pokomo tribe and
semi-nomadic Orma tribesmen, who have fought for years over
access to grazing, farmland and water in the coastal region.
More than 100 people died in a series of attacks in the area
earlier this year.
"About 150 Pokomo raiders attacked Kipao village which is
inhabited by the Ormas early Friday, but the Ormas appeared to
have been aware and were prepared. A confrontation ensued and as
result 19 Ormas and 9 Pokomos were killed," Robert Kitur, Coast
Region deputy police chief, told reporters.